"Reviewed, Removed": China's AliExpress Takes Down Lord Jagannath Doormat

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress has removed a controversial doormat featuring the image of Lord Jagannath from its website, following a wave of backlash.

The item, titled "Lord Jagannath Mandala Art Mat Doorway Non-Slip Soft Water Uptake Carpet Krishna Jaganath Hindu Go," was priced at approximately Rs 787. Images showed a person standing on the mat with the deity's face printed on it. This was widely criticised as offensive and deeply disrespectful, especially in Odisha, where Lord Jagannath holds immense religious and cultural significance.

"The item has been reviewed and removed," AliExpress said in a statement, "Community input helps us improve our platform and strengthen our content checks. Thank you for helping us create a safe and friendly online shopping experience."

"We appreciate your report," they said.

The platform responded directly to a tweet by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, who demanded immediate corrective action.

The Barabati-Cuttack legislator wrote, "Strongly condemn the blasphemous act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on [AliExpress]. This is a grave insult to millions of devotees and a serious attack on cultural and religious sentiments. Immediate action must be taken to remove the listing and issue a public apology."

The internet was not convinced.

A user commented, "Why was it even there in the first place?"

Another wrote, "Where is your public apology?"

Someone said, "Don't play with the emotions of crores Odia's. Mahaprabhu is our heart and soul. So be careful for the future action."

The incident also drew strong condemnation from other political leaders. Amar Patnaik, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP, called the listing "shameless profanity" and "egregious".

"I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress. It is a desecration of the highest order, and those responsible must be held accountable."

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda called the incident "unacceptable" and accused the platform of a "deeper conspiracy."

"It is just the latest in a long line of foreign entities who have kept trying over centuries to belittle Sanatan Dharma & demean its followers," he said.