Chinese E-Commerce Giant AliExpress Sparks Outrage For Selling Lord Jagannath "Doormat"

Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress has sparked outrage online for selling doormats featuring an image of Lord Jagannath, a revered Hindu deity. Photos of the product, which show the deity's face printed on the mat alongside an image of someone standing on it, have surfaced on social media, igniting widespread criticism. The product has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of many Hindus and provoked strong backlash, particularly in Odisha, where Lord Jagannath holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

The Chinese-owned e-commerce platform listed the product as "Lord Jagannath Mandala Art Mat Doorway Non-Slip Soft Water Uptake Carpet Krishna Jaganath Hindu Go". It described the doormat as a "Non-slip soft water uptake carpet" and showed a price of approximately Rs 787.

Jai Jagannath 🙏

We appeal to all devotees worldwide to raise their voice against this unacceptable act. The sacred image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a doormat sold by @AliExpress_EN is deeply offensive. Remove it, apologize, and ensure this never happens again. pic.twitter.com/rCAHpJViO5 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 31, 2025

The product ignited backlash, with many devotees condemning it as a clear display of religious insensitivity.

Amar Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP, slammed the "egregious" act of selling doormats. Calling the act "shameless," the BJD leader wrote, "I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress!"

"This shameless profanity is an affront to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees, trampling upon the revered iconography with utter disregard. It's a desecration of the highest order, and those responsible must be held accountable," he added.

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda also condemned the product, saying, "As an Odia and one among millions of devotees, this is unacceptable. I see a deeper conspiracy by this Chinese eCommerce site, already banned in India. It's just the latest in a long line of foreign entities who have kept trying over centuries to belittle Sanatan Dharma & demean its followers. If the seller does not walk this back, several steps must be taken to make it regret its stand."

Also Read | Video: Indian-Origin Man Shouts "Death To Trump" On Easyjet Flight, Arrested

Many social media users also criticised the product and called for its immediate removal along with an apology from both the seller and the platform.

"What is this Ali Express? You are selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity worshipped by Hindus across the world. Take it down immediately. This is a shameful act of disrespect by AliExpress," one user wrote.

"We appeal to all devotees worldwide to raise their voice against this unacceptable act. The sacred image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a doormat sold by @AliExpress_EN is deeply offensive. Remove it, apologize, and ensure this never happens again," commented another.

"This is outrageous. Selling doormats with the image of Lord Jagannath - a deity worshipped by millions of Hindus - is not just disrespectful, it's an unforgivable insult. How dare you trivialize something so sacred? Take this down immediately and issue an apology," said a third user.