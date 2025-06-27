Jagannath Rath Yatra: Adani Group Begins "Prasad Seva" For Pilgrims At Puri Dham

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Friday started 'Prasad Seva' for the Lord Jagannath devotees in Puri, as they congregate in the holy town in large numbers for the nine-day chariot festival.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most sacred festivals of the country, draws lakhs of devotees from across the country, who converge at the temple town to take part in it every year.

Gautam Adani took to X on Friday to announce that 'Prasad Seva' has been initiated for providing clean and nutritious food to devotees in Puri.

"By the infinite grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve in the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham. With the resolve that every devotee receives clean, nutritious, and lovingly served food, we have initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham," the Adani Group chairman wrote in a post on X.

He added that the Adani family is fully dedicated to serving millions of devotees, with utmost sincerity and reverence, during the auspicious celebrations.

महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी की असीम कृपा से, हमें पुरी धाम की पावन रथयात्रा में सेवा का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है।



आज से आरंभ हो रही यह दिव्य यात्रा वह क्षण है, जब स्वयं भगवान अपने भक्तों के बीच आकर उन्हें दर्शन देते हैं। यह केवल एक यात्रा नहीं, बल्कि भक्ति, सेवा और समर्पण का अनुपम… pic.twitter.com/2uVoLRnuDI — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 27, 2025

The 'Prasad Seva' started by Adani Group seeks to enrich the Yatra, as lakhs of devotees and frontline workers, and officials of the chariot festival will get clean and nutritious food, free of cost. Various counters will be set up at many places to distribute prasad to pilgrims and officials.

Sharing his delight over association with the Puri rath yatra, Gautam Adani said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him and the entire Adani family.

"I pray that the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji remains upon us all forever. Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and service itself is spiritual practice," he added.

Earlier, the Adani Group had organised mass food distribution and welfare services for lakhs of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, reiterating its commitment to the 'Seva Hi Saadhna Hai' resolve.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)