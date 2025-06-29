Under BJD Attack, Chief Minister's "Seek Forgiveness" Post On Puri Stampede

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has taken responsibility for the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, which claimed three lives and sought forgiveness from devotees. Terming the incident a result of "unforgivable negligence", he has said a probe has been ordered and he has directed authorities to take exemplary action against those responsible.

The Chief Minister's post on X came shortly after his predecessor and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik hit out at the state government, saying that eyewitnesses have said there was no government machinery to manage the surging crowd that had gathered this morning outside the Gundicha Temple for a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were extinguished at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," he added.

Earlier, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said the stampede exposes the state government's "glaring incompetence" in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees. "Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees' relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty," he said.

Referring to the delay in the Yatra, he said it was "conveniently attributed to 'Mahaprabhu's wish', a shocking excuse that masks the administration's complete abdication of responsibility".

"While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key RathYatra rituals," the veteran leader said, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.

Three persons, two of them women, died and 10 others were injured in the stampede. The incident occurred when the three Raths carrying idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra were near Shree Gundicha Temple, about three kilometres from Jagannath temple, where the Yatra began.

Around 4.30 am today, the holy chariots were at the Gundicha temple and a large crowd had gathered for a darshan. As the crowd swelled, some people fell and a stampede began. Three people died on the spot. These include two women, Prabhati Das and Basanti Sahu, and 70-year-old Premakant Mohanty. All three, it is learnt, are from Khurda district and had come to Puri for the Rath Yatra.

Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said the bodies of the victims had been sent for autopsy and the examination would reveal the exact cause of death. He claimed adequate security arrangements were in place, but the crowd suddenly went out of control, leading to the tragedy.

During Rath Yatra, three grand chariots with the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra are drawn by a massive crowd of devotees. The holy chariots are taken to the Gundicha Temple. The three deities spend a week there before returning to the Jagannath Temple.