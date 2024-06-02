Agnipath Scheme To Maintain Youthful Profile In Services: Defence Chief

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan was addressing Agniveers at INS Chilka

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Sunday said that the implementation of the 'Agnipath Scheme' has been one of the major reforms towards maintaining a youthful profile in the services.

He made the remarks while addressing Agniveers at INS Chilka, the premier ab-initio training establishment of Indian Navy.

The CDS said that the implementation of the scheme has been one of the major reforms towards "maintaining a youthful profile in the services and nation building by providing skilled, disciplined and motivated youth".

He exhorted the Agniveers to focus on training to become technologically proficient sea warriors.

During his visit to INS Chilka to gain insight into Agniveer training in the Navy, the CDS took a short tour of the training infrastructure.

The CDS was briefed on the pivotal role played by INS Chilka in shaping future sea warriors of the Indian Navy. Besides, an overview of Agniveer training activities and analysis of the batches trained to date at Chilka was also provided.

He complimented the training faculty for imparting "high standards of training and shaping the next generation of sea warriors".

