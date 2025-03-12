FAQs for Selection As Agniveer In Indian Army

The Indian Army will open registration on March 12, 2025 for the online common entrance exam for recruitment of Agniveers and Junior Commissioned Officers/Other ranks in Indian Army for the recruiting year 2025-26.

The following are important FAQs for Agnipath scheme.

Q) What is the Agnipath scheme and what are its advantages?

Ans: AGNIPATH in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme wherein selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for four years period. On completion of the four year period, Agniveers will go to the society as disciplined, dynamic, motivated and skilled work force for employment in other sectors to pursue their career in job of their choice. Based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers after completing their engagement period, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre. The scheme provides an avenue to Indian youth, desirous of serving the country to get recruited in the Armed Forces for a short duration.

The scheme enhances the youth profile of the Armed Forces.

Advantages

This proposal envisages providing opportunity to the youth to serve in the military for short duration. It will also lead to a much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel in the Armed Forces.



Q) What are the broad objectives of the Scheme?

Ans: The broad objectives of the Scheme are:

a. To enhance youthful profile of the Armed Forces so that they are at their fighting best at all times with increased risk taking ability.

b. To attract young talent from the society to effectively exploit, adopt and use emerging modern technologies with enhanced technical thresholds of intake while leveraging Technical Institutions of the country.

c. To provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to serve the Nation in uniform albeit for a short period of time.

d. To imbibe The Armed Forces ethos, courage, camaraderie, commitment and teamwork in the youth.

e. To provide abilities and qualities such as discipline, dynamism, motivation and work-skills so that the youth remains an asset.

Q) What benefits are envisaged to be accrued from the scheme?

Ans: The scheme would be a win win situation for the Armed Forces, Nation, individuals and the society at large.

Nation

National Integration based on unity in diversity with equal opportunity to youth including women from all regions

Nation Building through empowered, disciplined & skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.

Armed Forces

Improved battle preparedness through transformative evolution with energetic, fitter, diverse, more trainable and resilient youth suited to the changing dynamics.

Selection of the Best with rigorous and transparent selection process.

Youthful Profile by optimal balance of youth & experience.

Endeavour to Harness benefits of SKILL INDIA by induction from Tech Institutes.

Individuals

Opportunity for Youth to fulfil dream of joining the Armed Forces and serve the Nation.

Imbibe military discipline, motivation, skill and physical fitness.

Smooth integration into society with skill sets, certification and diplomas/ higher education/credits.

Good financial package making him more stable than his civilian counterparts.

Confident & better citizens by military training, team building, ethos & camaraderie forged over the years.

Resume so unique that an Agniveer will stand out in the crowd.

Q) What would be the impact of the scheme on the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces?

Ans: The operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces will enhance by this Scheme. By having a younger profile which is more fighting fit with less encumbrances, it is expected that the risk taking capability of these personnel would be higher. With the infusion of technology and revamping of the training programmes, the Armed Forces would ensure that the personnel inducted under the scheme have the same skill sets which are required to meet the operational challenges. Since the training standards are clearly defined, and monitored by the highest authorities in the Armed Forces, it would be ensured that the Agniveers meet the highest professional standards.



Q) The Scheme envisions younger age profile of the Armed Forces. Is the Age eligibility criterion for enrolment under the Scheme different from the earlier practice?

Ans: Candidates between 17½ to 21 years of age meeting other educational, physical and medical criteria would largely be enrolled as Agniveers. The Scheme also aims to harness the "Skill India" initiative by enrolling candidates qualified in /TI/Diploma holders in future with the necessary skills for certain technical trades.

Q) Can the Agniveers opt for enrolment in the Permanent Cadre?

Ans: Based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, all Agniveers after completing their engagement period, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. These applications will be considered by a centralised transparent rigorous screening system which would be based on merit and demonstrated performance during service. Upto 25 per cent of the Aginveers would be selected for enrolment in the permanent Cadre as per the existing Terms and Conditions.

Selection of Agniveers for further enrolment into the Armed Forces will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Government through laid down policies.



Q) How does the scheme compare to the other nations?

Ans: A careful analysis of the methodology of induction, retention and release of Armed Forces personnel in various developed countries was carried out to adopt the best practices being followed in these countries. The analysis revealed the following:

a, Primarily Volunteer Model. All countries including those who have conscription have a volunteer Armed Forces once the mandatory time stipulation is over.

b. Enrolment Procedures. Majority of the countries follow multiple enrolments models at various stages of military career enabling soldiers to voluntarily continue or exit service.

c. Retention. All countries after the initial compulsory service period, retain soldiers based on their choice and a meritorious selection process.

d. Training. All countries have a shorter initial training period. Specialised training is imparted once the soldier is selected for service for a longer duration.

e. Incentivisation of Exit. These incentives vary from country to country but generally are in the following fields:

i. Relaxation/Incentives to pursue higher education.

ii. Financial package on exit.

iii. Credits in education qualifications for type and duration of service rendered.

iv. Advantage for recruitment in the permanent cadre.

v. Some assurance of job on exit.

f. The Agnipath scheme aims to follow the same model and similar incentives as have been given in the developed countries.

Q) Regimental system is one of the motivating factors for soldiers and officers to bond and perform. beyond the call of duty during wartime. Will the induction change the same?

Ans: We shall be retaining the Regimental system, since the Scheme envisages selecting the best of the Agniveers and only those who proved their mettle, the cohesiveness of the unit would be ensured by these personnel. Further, these aspects would be focussed upon and accentuated by training received once the Aginveer reaches the unit.



Q) Since there is going to be a limited training period, would it be adequate to meet the operational challenges?

Ans: Youth today eat better, run faster and longer, are more adept to technology and adept more easily to change. The aim to exploit the talent of the present day generation in our training patterns while simultaneously utilizing technology such as simulators to ensure an effective training programme. Since the basic qualification and qualities available with the youth have improved over the years, it gives us an opportunity to restructure the training pattern with more time being available for both physical and technical training. It also gives us an opportunity to review our present training pattern to make them contemporary, technology based and tailor made for the requirements of the Armed Forces.

Q) Is the Agnipath scheme likely to be opened to women?

Ans: It is envisaged that in future women will be inducted in a progressive manner for joining

the Armed Forces under the Agniveer Scheme.



Q) How will this scheme ensure recruitment from all over the country?

Ans: The Scheme aims to capitalize on the broad based talent pool of the Nation and select the best for a career in the Armed Forces. The present pattern of selection into, the Armed Forces is not being changed with the introduction of the scheme. The only change that is happening is in the Terms and Conditions of the service. As you all are aware, that the three Services are having well established selections centers spread over the country which have enabled them to recruit people from even the remotest part of the Nation. Since these very selection centers would continue to undertake the responsibility of recruiting personnel, we expect that the all India representation would not be affected by the introduction of the Scheme.

Q) What is the financial package offered to an Agniveer in the Armed

Forces?

Composite Annual Package

* 1st year package approx. Rs. 4.76 Lacs.

* Upgradation upto approx. Rs. 6.92 Lacs in 4th year.

Allowances

* Risk & Hardship, Ration, Dress, Travel allowances as applicable.

SevaNidhi

* 30% of monthly emoluments to be contributed by individuals.

* Equal amount matched & contributed by the Government.

* Corpus of Rs.10.04 Lakhs plus accrued interest, exempted from Income Tax, after four years.

Death Compensation

* Non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs. 48 Lakhs.

* Additional Ex Gratia of Rs. 44 Lakhs for death attributable to service.

* Pay for unserved portion upto four years including 'SevaNidhi' component.

Disability Compensation

* Compensation based on % disability laid down by medical authorities.

* One time ex-gratia of Rs. 44/25/15 Lakhs for 100%/75%/50% disability respectively.



