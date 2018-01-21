After Dissent, Chief Justice To Hear Judge Loya Case Tomorrow: 10 Points

Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear the much controversial Judge Loya Case on Monday

New Delhi: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will hear a case tomorrow that seeks an independent investigation into the death of Judge BH Loya. This was one of the sensitive cases that triggered a virtual rebellion by four of the most senior judges of the Supreme Court and was reassigned after a suggestion by the two judges hearing it. Judge Loya died of a heart attack in December 2014 while hearing a case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was accused. Mr Shah was discharged by a judge who took over the case. The petitions were filed in the top court after his family questioned the death.