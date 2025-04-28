Adani Total Gas Reports 15% Operational Revenue Growth In Q4 FY2025

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) on Monday reported strong results, with revenue from operations increasing by 15 per cent at Rs 1,448 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the entire FY25, operational revenue rose by 12 per cent on account of higher volume, primarily in the CNG segment.

The volume went up 13 per cent in Q4 FY25 and 15 per cent year-on-year in FY25. The company earned a consolidated PAT of Rs 155 crore in Q4.

In the January-March period, the company added 42 new CNG stations to reach 647, while expanding PNG home connections to 9.63 lakh, adding 40,991 new households.

It expanded its footprint to 3,401 installed electric vehicle (EV) charging points across 26 states/UTs.

"During the year, Team ATGL has continued its thrust to expand access of PNG and CNG to large masses. ATGL has now expanded its infrastructure across CGD (close to 1 million PNG consumers and 647 CNG stations)," ATGL ED and CEO, Suresh P. Manglani, said.

ATGL has maintained momentum of delivering robust operational and infrastructure performance with a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in volume, accelerating operations excellence supported by digitalisation, which has contributed to maintaining EBITDA of Rs 1,167 crore, despite challenges faced by the CGD sector on domestic gas allocation, Manglani added.

Furthermore, ATGL made significant progress in its new sustainable businesses. In e-mobility, 3,401 charging points have been installed, out of which 2,338 EV charging points are energised.

In Biomass, besides stabilising CBG production at the Barsana plant, "we have launched the brand 'Harit Amrit' for the sale of an organic fertiliser. We have commissioned our first LNG station in Tiruppur. All the above efforts are in line with our commitment to spearhead India's energy mobility transition journey with a customer-centric approach and continue to have sustainable growth," Manglani noted.

The average supply of APM-based natural gas for CNG (T) segment during the quarter was at 49 per cent, and the combined volume allocation for APM and New Well Gas (NWG)/Intervention Gas for CNG was at 56 per cent, informed the company.

With effect from April 16, 2025, while APM allocation of natural gas for CNG (T) has been reduced from 51 per cent to 37 per cent, it has been replaced with New Well Gas (NWG)/Intervention Gas and the combined volume allocation of APM and NWG for CNG at 65 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)