Adani Group Confirms Israel-Based Haifa Port Fully Secure, Operational

The Adani group on Sunday said its Haifa port in Israel is fully secure and in operational condition amid heightened military conflict in Iran.

In a statement, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone said all employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure.

The US and Israel on Saturday launched a military operation against Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on Israel, including at Haifa.

"Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition," the statement said.

It, however, did not say if any of the Iranian drones or missiles had hit the port.

The port authority continues to monitor the situation and is in close coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety of Israel, and is operating as per their instructions.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel's supply chain and international trade," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)