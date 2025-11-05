Tamil Actor-Politician Vijay Slams 'Venomous' MK Stalin Amid AIADMK Tie-Up Buzz

Actor-politician Vijay ripped into Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK Wednesday, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of making "slanderous remarks" and engaging in "politics of hatred". Vijay also said the Chief MInister had become "intoxicated by power" and lost "any sense of humanity, ethics, or dignity".

"The Chief Minister has begun to play a mere political game while pretending to speak of morality and compassion…" the TVK boss raged at a party meet in Mamallapuram this afternoon, making sharp references to Stalin's comments in the aftermath of the stampede in Karur in September.

Forty-one people were killed at the rally that was headlined by Vijay.

The DMK has blamed its fledgling rival for the tragedy, insisting the police did everything it could, including repeatedly advising Vijay and event organisers on crowd safety protocols.

And the police, in a complaint accessed by NDTV, said a 'deliberate display of political power' by Vijay, including turning up eight hours late to the rally, to 'build expectations', was to blame.

The TVK, meanwhile, accused the DMK of practicing 'vendetta politics' ahead of next year's election.

"The same Chief Minister who preaches magnanimity in words… in reality, he poured out venom and malice in his speech. Do you think the people will not recognise that kind of politics?"

The actor's attacks on the DMK and Stalin have added fuel to speculation of a high-profile alliance between his party and the AIADMK, which is also allied with the BJP.

Since announcing his electoral debut, Vijay has been slammed the DMK – his avowed 'political enemy' – and gone soft on the AIADMK, though he also called the BJP his 'ideological enemy'.

In fact, he has frequently even invoked the name and legacy of MG Ramachandran, the founder of the AIADMK and one of its most charismatic and iconic leaders, to build his credentials.

And the AIADMK, in turn, has suggested a tie-up will be welcome.

Iin late-September, after the Karur tragedy, the main opposition party called on the TVK - battered by the DMK - to unite to defeat Stalin and his DMK-Congress alliance. And last month AIADMK boss E Palaniswami hinted at a possible alliance after TVK flags were seen at his party's event.

"All those who wish to oust the DMK are welcome to join the alliance," he also said earlier.

The TVK, then at least, had backed away; party sources told NDTV 'those holding TVK flags at the AIADMK rally are not our cadre', but they refused to deny that alliance talks are, in fact, underway.

The BJP has, so far, soft-peddled in its approach to the hugely popular film star, perhaps aware the AIADMK is courting him and cognisant of the votes the TVK can, potentially, pull, particularly in a state where movie stars with massive followings often make the transition into politics.

The party's state unit chief, Nainar Nagenthiran, said in July there is a 'common goal' uniting the two outfits - "that the DMK should not be in power". "I suggested an alliance based on that shared idea," he told reporters, "Ever since BJP and AIADMK reunited... DMK is worried."

Will Vijay and the TVK reach an understanding with the AIADMK? There is no confirmation yet, but it is interesting that the party has vested him with the power to decide on any political tie-up.

With input from agencies

