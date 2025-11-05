TVK Empowers Vijay For Alliance Move At 1st High-Level Meet Since Stampede

At its first General Council meeting since the Karur stampede that killed 41 people, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) met in Mamallapuram and passed 12 resolutions, the most significant of which was to authorize party chief and superstar Vijay to decide on political alliances for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The meeting began with a tribute to the Karur victims, blaming the tragedy on "unimaginable security lapses" and suggesting a conspiracy.

The party attacked the ruling DMK over women's safety, referring to the Coimbatore student sexual assault case, and demanded maximum punishment for the accused. It also criticised the Centre for failing to prevent the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Turning the heat on the BJP at the centre, TVK opposed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it improper while a case is pending in the Supreme Court and warning against voter disenfranchisement, citing similar deletions in Bihar.

On governance issues, TVK accused the DMK government of mishandling paddy procurement, claiming that 20 lakh tonnes of produce were damaged by rains in the delta region. It also slammed the incomplete Rs 4,000-crore stormwater drain project in Chennai, saying that the northeast monsoon had exposed poor planning, illegal constructions, and inadequate flood preparedness.

The party also objected to a private multi-storied construction reportedly approved in a Ramsar wetland in Chennai, which was put on hold by the Madras High Court.

Other resolutions demanded security for people meeting Vijay, condemned social media "defamation" by the DMK's IT wing, and accused the government of arresting critics and social activists exposing its failures. TVK also asked for a white paper on investments, jobs, and FDI under the DMK. It criticised what it called the "silent allies of the DMK and a silent media."

Actor Vijay, who has declared the DMK as his political rival and the BJP his ideological enemy, has ruled out any alliance with the BJP. His silence on the AIADMK in the past had fuelled speculation of possible ties with the Dravidian party. All eyes are now on his speech later today, which could offer clarity on alliances and the resumption of his suspended statewide tour.

The ruling DMK has said the police have taken swift action against the perpetrators and that they would fast-track the trial for speedy justice.

The BJP has denied any conspiracy behind SIR.