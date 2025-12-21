Minority Vote Calculus: Vijay's TVK In Poll Race, DMK's Christmas Outreach

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections four months away, the ruling DMK is already facing a new political challenge - the potential reshaping of minority votes with actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), entering the electoral arena.

Actor Vijay, from the Christian community, has emerged as a political force with the potential to attract sections of Christian and Muslim voters - constituencies that have traditionally rallied behind the DMK-led alliance. This has triggered visible unease within the ruling party, prompting it to go into overdrive to reinforce the narrative that minorities continue to stand firmly with the DMK.

Shifting the Spotlight South

In a significant political signal, the DMK shifted its annual Christmas celebrations - usually held in Chennai - to Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu, a region with a substantial Christian population. The move was widely seen as a strategic outreach ahead of 2026.

The event, organised under the banner of Christuva Nallenna Iyakkam and led by DMK MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj, resembled a massive Christian convention. Senior church leaders, including archbishops and evangelists, shared the dais, highlighting what they termed the DMK government's contributions to the Christian community and offering prayers for Chief Minister MK Stalin - a tacit show of political support.

Policy Assurances and Announcements

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Stalin announced the fulfilment of several long-pending demands of the Christian community. Among them was the removal of the university nominee's role in appointment committees for government-aided colleges. He also highlighted state initiatives such as subsidies for Holy Land pilgrimages, grants for the restoration of ancient churches, allotment of land for cemeteries, and withdrawal of moves to revive recognition norms for church-run educational institutions.

These announcements were aimed at consolidating minority confidence at a time when political equations appear fluid.

Underlying Discontent Remains:

Despite strong support for the DMK in the past - particularly after the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP following Jayalalithaa's death - sections of the Christian community continue to express dissatisfaction. Management of aided colleges and schools points to a large number of unfilled vacancies, alleging that the government neither approves new posts nor permits existing sanctioned posts to be filled without political interference.

There is also growing concern over plans to stop filling vacancies for music, art and craft teachers in aided schools once existing staff retire - an issue that continues to rankle educators.

Minorities and the National Narrative

Chief Minister Stalin sought to frame the minority question within a broader national context, accusing the BJP-led Union government of threatening constitutional values.

"Minorities feel threatened under the Union government. That is why we opposed and protested the CAA. The AIADMK, known for betrayal, supported that law. The BJP is bitter even to hear the word secularism. They want to remove it from the Constitution and impose one religion, one language, one culture, one party and one leader," Stalin said.

The BJP hit back strongly, with senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accusing the Chief Minister of "spreading venom against the BJP" and attempting to polarise voters.

A Tightening Contest Ahead

Adding to the sharpening minority outreach ahead of 2026, actor-politician Vijay is set to host a Christmas programme on Tuesday, an event keenly watched for its political messaging. For the DMK, the optics and outreach around the programme could offer early clues on whether TVK is beginning to make inroads into a vote bank long considered its core support.