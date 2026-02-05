'Vijay And <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Cannot Be Separated,' Says Tamil Actor Silambarasan TR Amid Censor Board Row

As uncertainty continues to surround the release of Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, Silambarasan TR (Simbu) has publicly voiced his support.

In a recent interview, Simbu stressed that Vijay and Jana Nayagan are inseparable, while wishing him well for his future in politics.

Simbu Comes Out In Support Of Vijay

Speaking to Vikatan, Simbu reflected on why he chose to support Vijay during the film's troubled phase. He explained how closely the film is tied to the actor's long career.

"We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay," Simbu said.

He added, "He has been in this industry for so many years and has worked in a film for one last time. I put up a post supporting him, as the film should come out. I neither know politics nor have the relevant experience in it. I am also not the right person to speak about it. I wish him the best for his upcoming political endeavours and his future."

When news first emerged in January about the film's postponement and legal complications, Simbu took to social media to express solidarity with Vijay.

On X, he wrote, "Dear Vijay anna, setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha (festival) begins on the day Jana Nayagan releases."

Legal Hurdles, CBFC Review, And Release Concerns

Jana Nayagan has been caught in a legal and regulatory tussle following delays in certification. An earlier order by a single judge of the Madras High Court, directing the CBFC to grant certification, was stayed.

The court later asked the CBFC to file its counter and granted time for further proceedings.

However, the producers have not returned to the single judge or approached the Supreme Court, leading to speculation that they may have resumed talks with the CBFC. This could allow the film to be sent to a revising committee, as originally planned.

A lawyer representing the producer told NDTV, "There is no update from the court." When asked whether the producers had gone back to the CBFC, he added, "We can't say anything now."

The CBFC has maintained that the film contains violence, religious references, and scenes involving the army, requiring expert opinion. The producers, however, argue that the board had initially assured certification after suggested cuts, but later reversed its position.

