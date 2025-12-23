Church Treads Carefully As TVK Chief Vijay Courts Minority Support Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's attempt to position himself as a new pole of attraction for minority voters appears to be meeting cautious resistance from the mainstream Church, even as he intensifies outreach ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

At a well-attended Christmas programme organised by TVK at Mamallapuram on Monday, the absence of serving bishops, archbishops of mainstream churches, and prominent evangelists was conspicuous. While the event saw participation from sections of the Christian clergy and drew a large crowd, senior Church leadership chose to stay away.

Sources within the Catholic Church said the Archbishop had been invited, but the Church leadership decided to tread carefully to avoid sending what they described as a "wrong political signal" at a sensitive time. The Church, the sources indicated, is wary that Vijay's political entry could fragment minority votes, particularly Christian votes, which have traditionally consolidated behind the ruling DMK.

"There is a strong feeling that minority votes should not be split in a way that indirectly benefits the BJP," a senior Church source said, adding, "At this point, we are solidly behind the DMK. Supporting Vijay now would be a gamble, and we cannot afford that risk ahead of 2026." The source added, "The Muslim community is already polarised due to similar factors. We don't know who's behind this."

Church leaders are also conscious of their limited ability to influence or control how Gen Z followers of Vijay and younger Christian voters might eventually vote, even if clergy maintain a cautious distance. These young voters, many believe, could emerge as game changers in a tight electoral contest.

That said, not all clergy shared the same reservations. A section of Christian clergy who attended the Mamallapuram event struck an upbeat note, with a few even expressing optimism that Vijay could emerge as a serious contender for power.

In his Christmas address, Vijay pitched himself as a protector of social harmony, emphasising egalitarian values, secularism, and communal and religious amity. Clearly aiming to resonate with minorities and Scheduled Castes, he declared, "I give an assurance. TVK and I will give 100 per cent to protect social harmony. There will be no compromise."

Adding a biblical flourish, Vijay alluded to the story of a young man betrayed by his own brothers out of jealousy, abandoned, and later rising to become the ruler who ultimately saved not just his betrayers but the entire country. Many interpreted this as a reference to the biblical story of Joseph, son of Jacob.

Political observers believe the metaphor could be linked to Vijay's repeated claims of conspiracy surrounding the Karur stampede that killed 41 people – allegations the DMK has categorically denied.

The DMK, which continues to rely heavily on minority support, is clearly not taking any chances with Vijay's growing political footprint. This year, the party shifted its Christmas celebrations to Tirunelveli, a district with a significant Christian population.

The well-attended event there was widely seen as a calibrated move to reinforce ties with strong Christian communities and reaffirm the DMK's traditional support base.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, Vijay's appeal among minorities, the Church's guarded stance, and the DMK's counter-moves underline the high stakes involved in a rapidly evolving political landscape in Tamil Nadu. TVK sources refrained from commenting.