EPS Hints At Alliance After TVK Flags Seen At Rally, Vijay's Party Distances Itself

A day after AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) hinted at a possible alliance with the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam - pointing to TVK flags seen fluttering at his rally - the actor Vijay-led party on Thursday dissociated itself from the development.

TVK sources told NDTV that "those holding TVK flags at the AIADMK rally are not our cadre," distancing the party from any political coordination with the opposition Dravidian major. However, when asked directly whether alliance talks were underway, a senior TVK leader was non-committal, neither confirming nor denying the possibility.

The comments came after EPS, addressing a large public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district on Wednesday, described the sight of TVK flags at his rally as "the beginning of a new alliance."

"Mr Stalin keeps saying the DMK-led alliance is strong. But the winning alliance will be under us. Mr Stalin, you rely on alliances - of course, they're needed - but the alliance under AIADMK will be stronger. Look at the flag fluttering - they've made the first move! The momentum begins now. The enthusiasm from this Komarapalayam meet will pierce your ears. Your plan will fail; your dream in the sky will only be a mirage," he said.

EPS's remarks have set off intense political speculation over a possible realignment of forces ahead of the assembly polls due next year.

Vijay has in the past described the ruling DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological enemy but has carefully avoided attacking the AIADMK - a stance that many interpreted as keeping the door open for a potential alliance closer to elections. He has also publicly declared that he would not have any direct or indirect tie-up with the BJP.

The latest comments and visuals of TVK flags come in the backdrop of the tragic stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur last month, which left 41 people dead. There are reports that EPS has spoken to Vijay following the incident.

While police have blamed TVK for mismanagement and violations that allegedly led to the tragedy, the party has denied the allegations, calling it a conspiracy by the ruling DMK - a charge the Dravidian party has firmly rejected.