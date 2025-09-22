"Crowds Don't Mean Votes": AIADMK's Warning, Outreach To Actor Vijay

The AIADMK continues to court actor Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam before next year's Assembly election, with ex-Milk and Dairy Development minister Rajenthra Bhalaji calling on him to join hands with his party in the battle to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Mr Bhalaji said a united opposition is key to removing the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress, from power. Contesting without support from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (and its ally, the BJP), will weaken that bid and strengthen the DMK, he said.

The AIADMK leader acknowledged the massive crowds Vijay's rallies have drawn so far - videos of thousands of men and women thronging at events in Madurai and other cities - have been shared online - but cautioned the debutant politician these don't always translates to votes.

"After MGR (i.e., AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran), it was Vijayakanth who was accepted by the people because of his strong cadre. For Vijay, that is yet to happen. We cannot deny his popularity... but popularity has to turn into votes," he said.

Mr Bhalaji also warned Vijay that if his TVK goes solo, voters might see it as indirectly helping the DMK - by cutting votes from arch-rival AIADMK). "If Vijay wants to defeat DMK, he should accept leadership of EPS (i.e., AIADMK boss Edappadi Palaniswami) and join the alliance."

"Otherwise DMK will destroy his political journey," he declared.

Since announcing his electoral debut, Vijay has been clear about not aligning with either the DMK or the AIADMK, the two main parties in a state where the BJP has never had traction and the Congress has been second-fiddle since 1967, when M Bhakthavatsalam was Chief Minister.

In August, at a rally in Madurai - his chosen constituency - Vijay stressed he did not want to play a back-up role to either the DMK (and Congress) or AIADMK (and BJP). "I am a lion. I'm marking my territory. The TVK is an unstoppable force which is here to dominate," he declared.

Vijay, his party's chief ministerial face, has also been clear about not allying with the BJP, calling the party his 'ideological' enemy.

The BJP has, so far, soft-peddled in its approach to the hugely popular film star.The party's state unit chief, Nainar Nagenthiran, said in July there is a 'common goal' uniting the two outfits - "that the DMK should not be in power". "I suggested an alliance based on that shared idea," he told reporters, "Ever since BJP and AIADMK reunited... DMK is worried."

AIADMK boss EPS made a similar comment then; "All those who wish to oust the DMK from power are welcome to join the alliance," the ex-Chief Minister said.

The BJP's pitch (and the AIADMK's) underline a growing feeling Vijay and his TVK might emerge as the kingmaker in next year's election. Despite his mass following, Vijay is not really expected to win outright - he will need 118 seats in the 234-member House to do that - but he could disrupt the field enough to have a say in who does become the Chief Minister.

Vijay has not been as critical of the AIADMK as he has of the BJP. In fact, he has frequently even invoked the name and legacy of MGR to buttress his challenge. He has also called on the memory of DMK founder CN Annadurai, last week releasing an AI video of him endorsing the TVK.