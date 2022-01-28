Actor Shweta Tiwari Charged For Remark On God, Cop Mentions Arrest: Report

Shweta Tiwari made a controversial remark recently, saying "God is measuring my bra size"

The police in Bhopal today registered a case against television actor Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her remark on God, an official said.

The case was registered against Shweta Tiwari after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.

Ms Tiwari had made the controversial statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series "Show Stopper", which also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles.

A video of Ms Tiwari's controversial statement went viral on social media, in which she allegedly referred to God while speaking about her "bra". Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons.

As per a clip obtained from the event, where the star cast was seen seated on a dais, Shweta Tiwari made a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra).

Actor from the popular TV series 'Mahabharata', Saurabh Jain, who played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show, will be playing the role of a 'bra fitter' in the upcoming series. Shweta Tiwari jokingly made the alleged statement in reference to Saurabh, during the press conference, reported news agency ANI.

"A case was registered against Shweta Tiwari today under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)," the official of Shyamla Hills police station said.

The case was filed based on the complaint lodged by Sonu Prajapati, a local citizen, who alleged that the actor has hurt his religious sentiments through her comment.

"We will summon Shweta Tiwari to the police station either by sending her a notice by post or by sending a police team to her place to serve notice," he said.

"The offence is non-bailable, but as it attracts imprisonment of less than seven years, no arrest can be made as per the Supreme Court's directive issued earlier," he added.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Bittu Sharma told news agency PTI that the actor would be formally arrested, but she can get bail from the police station itself after which she has to get it rectified by a competent court.

(With inputs from ANI)

