At Madhya Pradesh Police Station, A Car In Handcuffs

In Jabalpur's Lordganj police station, criminals aren't the only ones getting restrained these days. A parked car wearing handcuffs inside the police station premises has turned into an unlikely attraction, leaving passersby surprised, amused, and asking one simple question, when did cars start committing crimes?

The unusual sight emerged after a car, seized in a drink-driving case, was found handcuffed inside the police station compound. Actual handcuffs, the kind normally meant for wrists, were locked onto the vehicle, instantly setting tongues wagging. Those who saw it first froze in disbelief, then smiled, and finally reached for their phones to talk about it.

When asked, the police offered a practical but curious explanation. The car, driven by Pratham Kumar of Damoh Naka, had been seized after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Following a medical examination, the driver was released, but the vehicle remained in police custody. For "security reasons," officers temporarily secured the car by handcuffing one end to the wheel and the other to the rear seat handle before later replacing the cuffs with a chain.

The visual of a car in custody has now become a talking point across the area, prompting chuckles and curiosity in equal measure.

Responding to the buzz, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ritesh Shiv said the matter pertains to Lordganj police station and confirmed that a case was registered under Section 185 (drink driving).

"The vehicle was parked at the police station for security reasons. Handcuffs were used for a short time and later replaced with a chain. An explanation has been sought from the concerned constable," he said.