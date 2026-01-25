Madhya Pradesh ESB Police Constable 2025 Result Declared, Download Link Here

MP ESB Police Constable Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the roll number-wise Police Constable 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website esb.mp.gov.in or here. A total of 59,438 candidates have qualified for the second phase of the MP Police Constable selection process.
MP ESB Police Constable Result 2026: How To Download Result?
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Final Phase Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test" under "Latest Updates" section.
- Enter your application number, date of birth and other details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Download Link - "Madhya Pradesh ESB Police Constable Result Download Link"
"MP ESB Police Constable Roll-Number Wise Result Download Link"
The 2025 MP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7500 vacancies across five posts - Sub-Inspector, Subedar, Steno, ASI (M) and Constable.
The examination was held from October 10, 2025 to December 15, 2025 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.