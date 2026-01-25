Madhya Pradesh ESB Police Constable 2025 Result Declared, Download Link Here

MP ESB Police Constable Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the roll number-wise Police Constable 2025 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website esb.mp.gov.in or here. A total of 59,438 candidates have qualified for the second phase of the MP Police Constable selection process.

MP ESB Police Constable Result 2026: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final Phase Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test" under "Latest Updates" section.

Enter your application number, date of birth and other details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Madhya Pradesh ESB Police Constable Result Download Link"

"MP ESB Police Constable Roll-Number Wise Result Download Link"

The 2025 MP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7500 vacancies across five posts - Sub-Inspector, Subedar, Steno, ASI (M) and Constable.

The examination was held from October 10, 2025 to December 15, 2025 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.