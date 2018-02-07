MPPEB Police Constable, Home Guard Final Results, Merit List Declared; Check Here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam, Bhopal has declared the final results of police constable recruitment test 2017.

Jobs | | Updated: February 07, 2018 21:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
MPPEB Police Constable, Home Guard Final Results, Merit List Declared; Check Here

MP Police Result 2017: MPPEB Constable, Home Guard Final Results, Merit List Declared @ Vyapam.nic.in

New Delhi:  Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam, Bhopal has declared the final results of police constable recruitment test 2017. The candidates who are searching for MPPEB police head constable & Assistant sub inspector computer, constable GD, constable Trade, home guard GD results may check their results and merit list here. The aspirants may also check their MPPEB results fro the official website of vyapam, vyapam.nic.in. To access the results from the official website, click on the MP Police results link given on the home page of the website.

The results have been published in various PDF files.
 

MP Police Result 2017: Check here

vyapm, mp police constable cut off 2017, mp police merit list 2017 pdf, mppeb, mp police merit list 2018, www.vyapam.nic.in, www.vyapam.nic.in 2017 result

We are republishing the official results here:

MP Police Result 2017: Head Constable & Asstt. Sub Inspector Computer

Check your MPPEB police head constable & Assistant sub inspector computer results here:



MP Police Result 2017: Constable GD

Check your MPPEB police constable GD results here:



MP Police Result 2017: Constable TRADE

Check your MPPEB police constable Trade results here:



MP Police Result 2017: Home Guard GD

Comments
Close [X]
Check your MPPEB police home guard GD results here:


Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

MP Police ResultMP Police Constable Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................