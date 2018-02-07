MPPEB Police Constable, Home Guard Final Results, Merit List Declared; Check Here Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam, Bhopal has declared the final results of police constable recruitment test 2017.

MP Police Result 2017: MPPEB Constable, Home Guard Final Results, Merit List Declared @ Vyapam.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam, Bhopal has declared the final results of police constable recruitment test 2017. The candidates who are searching for MPPEB police head constable & Assistant sub inspector computer, constable GD, constable Trade, home guard GD results may check their results and merit list here. The aspirants may also check their MPPEB results from the official website of vyapam, vyapam.nic.in. To access the results from the official website, click on the MP Police results link given on the home page of the website.



The results have been published in various PDF files.

MP Police Result 2017: Check here

We are republishing the official results here:



MP Police Result 2017: Head Constable & Asstt. Sub Inspector Computer



Check your MPPEB police head constable & Assistant sub inspector computer results here:







MP Police Result 2017: Constable GD



Check your MPPEB police constable GD results here:







MP Police Result 2017: Constable TRADE



Check your MPPEB police constable Trade results here:







MP Police Result 2017: Home Guard GD



Check your MPPEB police home guard GD results here:





Click here for more





