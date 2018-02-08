Vyapam MP Police Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Final Results Vyapm Police constable recruitment exam results have been declared on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

MPPEB or commonly known as MP Vyapam, Bhopal has released the final results of police constable recruitment tests 2017 yesterday. MPPEB police head constable & Assistant sub inspector computer recruitment, constable GD recruitment, constable Trade recruitment and home guard GD recruitment results and merit lists are made available on the official website, vypam.nic.in. The aspirants may also check their MPPEB results from the official website of Vyapam, vyapam.nic.in



The Vyapam MP Police results have been published in various PDF files hosted at the official website of PEB. As it happened earlier, due to large number of candidates, it is likely that the website may slow down for a while. If such a situation arises, the aspirants may wait for a while before trying to retrieve the MP police result 2017.



In another development recently, MP Vyapam had conducted Patwari exam in December 2017. The MP Vyapm Patwari exam was held at at various centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi. Against a total of 9325 vacancies, MPPEB had received an overwhelming response from aspirants for the exam.

MP Vyapam Police Constable Final Results 2017: How to Check Vyapam MP Police Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your PEB Constable Final Results @ Vyapam.nic.in



The candidates who are searching for PEB or Vyapam police exam 2017 results may follow these steps to access them:



Step One: Candidates may visit the official website of vyapam, vyapam.nic.in



Step Two: As the website opens, there will be two language options, chose English or Hindi Version for accessing the Vyapam website.



Step Three: On the next page, click on 'Final Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2017' from latest updates



Step Four: The candidates will be given four results links, Click on any of the results you are searching for like:



Head Constable & Asstt. Sub Inspector Computer

Constable GD

Constable TRADE

Home Guard GD



Step 5: Check your results on the PDF file open next



