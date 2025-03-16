Cops Attempt To Resolve Dispute In Madhya Pradesh, Attacked By Villagers, 1 Dead

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed and several policemen were severely injured as villagers in Madhya Pradesh attacked them when they went to resolve a dispute. On Saturday, a group of tribals allegedly kidnapped and killed Rajan Dwivedi, on a suspicion that he killed their family member Ashok. However, as per police records, Ashok died six months ago, in a road accident.

After being alerted of the alleged kidnapping and murder, local police reached the location where villagers attacked them with sticks and stones.

The incident occurred in Gadra village, around 30 km from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa division.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ankita Sulya, who reached the location to control the situation, was surrounded by angry villagers. Ms Sulya had to lock herself in a room and was rescued after an additional police team along with senior police officers reached the spot late on Saturday night.

The injured policemen and officers were rushed to Civil Hospital and Ashirwad Hospital in Mauganj. ASI Ramcharan Gautam of the Special Armed Forces succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Section 163 has been imposed in the village, restricting public gatherings, in a measure to control the situation.

The incident has sparked a political controversy with the opposition Congress raising questions on the law and order situation. State Congress President Jitendra Patwari said, “The law and order situation in MP has become worse than Jungle Raj and now even the police are not safe!”

Mr Patwari called for strict action. “The government should also present a detailed action plan in the assembly to control unbridled crimes and criminals,” he added.