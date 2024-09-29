MP Police Constable 2023 Physical Efficiency Test Rescheduled, Check Details

The physical efficiency test will now be conducted on November 18, 19, and 20.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has rescheduled the MP Police Constable 2023 Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check the latest update by visiting official website, esb.mp.gov.in.
The official notification reads in Hindi: "Due to heavy rain on September 26, 27, and 28, 2024, the ground prepared for the Physical Efficiency Test of Police Constable (GD) and (Radio) for the recruitment year 2023 is no longer suitable. The physical efficiency test originally scheduled for these dates will now be conducted on November 18, 19, and 20, 2024, respectively. There has been no change in the testing center, venue, or remaining dates."
Eligibility Criteria For Constable (GD)
- Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination under the 10+2 system.
- For candidates from Scheduled Tribes, the eligibility criteria is passing the 8th class or an equivalent examination.
Physical Efficiency Test: Important Points
- The Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted and evaluated under the supervision of a Selection Committee as constituted by the Director General of Police
- Based on the cut-off marks of the First Stage written examination, seven times the number of candidates per qualified post in the critical category will be selected for the next stage
- All candidates securing marks equal to the cut-off in the First Stage examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test, even if the total number of candidates exceeds seven times the number of vacancies
- Candidates in the GD category will need to secure a minimum of 30% marks (30 out of 100) in the Physical Efficiency Test, which will be added to the marks from the First Stage for the final merit list