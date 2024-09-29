MP Police Constable 2023 Physical Efficiency Test Rescheduled, Check Details

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has rescheduled the MP Police Constable 2023 Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can check the latest update by visiting official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The official notification reads in Hindi: "Due to heavy rain on September 26, 27, and 28, 2024, the ground prepared for the Physical Efficiency Test of Police Constable (GD) and (Radio) for the recruitment year 2023 is no longer suitable. The physical efficiency test originally scheduled for these dates will now be conducted on November 18, 19, and 20, 2024, respectively. There has been no change in the testing center, venue, or remaining dates."

Eligibility Criteria For Constable (GD)

Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination under the 10+2 system.

For candidates from Scheduled Tribes, the eligibility criteria is passing the 8th class or an equivalent examination.

Physical Efficiency Test: Important Points