Bones Found In Kolkata, Cops Suspect It To Be Of Murdered Bangladesh MP

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar had arrived in Kolkata on May 12 (File)

Parts of human bones were recovered by the Bengal Police from near a canal in the state's South 24 Parganas district today during a search op in connection with the murder of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Officials believe the bones, found in the Kashipur Police Station area, are the skeletal remains of the murdered MP and have been sent for forensic analysis to find a match.

The recovery was made by the state CID after a breakthrough came with the arrest and extradition of one Mohammad Siyam Hussain, a key suspect in the case, from Nepal.

A butcher arrested in the case had allegedly skinned the MP's body and chopped it before mixing the parts with turmeric and dropping them at different places.

CID officials had earlier recovered pieces of flesh, weighing around 3.5 kg, from a septic tank of an apartment in the New Town area on the outskirts of Kolkata, where the MP was last seen on May 12.

The MP's daughter will likely arrive in Kolkata next week for a DNA test for the identification of the recovered bones and flesh, an officer said, reported news agency PTI.

An initial probe revealed that US citizen Akhtaruzzaman, a close friend of the MP from Sheikh Hasina's party, paid around Rs 5 crore to plan and execute the murder.

The Awami League leader was strangulated and his body was chopped into pieces, the police had claimed.

The police launched a frantic search for the MP after Gopal Biswas, a resident of north Kolkata's Baranagar and an acquaintance of the politician, filed a missing person's report with the police on May 18, six days after Mr Anar arrived in Kolkata on May 12.

The MP was staying at the complainant's home after arriving in India.