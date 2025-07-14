Search For Cricket Ball Leads To House With A Skeleton Inside In Hyderabad

The discovery of human bones inside an abandoned house in Hyderabad's Nampally on Monday left locals shocked. The house, located near the Nampally market, had been reportedly locked for over seven years.

The mysterious skeleton was allegedly discovered after a local man entered the abandoned house to fetch a cricket ball that had fallen inside. He claimed he found a skeleton inside the house and recorded his discovery-- a video which later went viral on Facebook.

In the video, a skeleton can be seen lying face down on the floor of what appears to be the kitchen of the house. Several utensils can be seen lying around the human remains.

A CLUES team-- a specialised unit focused on crime scene investigation and evidence collection--visited the house and collected samples for further examination, while the human remains were transported to the mortuary for expert examination to ascertain the identity of the dead person.

A team of Habeeb Nagar police, including Chandramohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West Zone), visited the house, broke open the door and seized the human remains.

Local people in the area have told the police that they believed the house owner resides abroad and the property has been vacant for over seven years.

ACP Kishan Kumar told NDTV the house belonged to one Muneer Khan who had 10 children. His fourth born was said to have been living here while the rest moved elsewhere.

"The man was probably about 50, single and possibly mentally disturbed. He has been dead for a few years now, even the bones were crumbling. We found no signs of struggle or blood marks. It may have been a natural death. We are now trying to talk to relatives to find out more."

An official inquest report in the matter is expected to be filed on Tuesday.

