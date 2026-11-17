The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, holding that he committed "ex facie criminal contempt" through his statements and a social media post against it.

It ordered Banerjee to reply to the show-cause notice within 15 days from the date of its issuance.

The court also ordered the West Bengal government to review the Diamond Harbour MP's security cover, which he alleged was downgraded from Z-plus to X category a day after the BJP came to power in the state.

Passing an order on a criminal contempt proceeding initiated by the high court over the statements, Justice Krishna Rao said the court has gone through the transcript of Banerjee's remarks and the November 7 social media post and that the MP has "committed ex facie criminal contempt of court".

"The Facebook post of the alleged contemnor prima facie amounts to interference with the administration of justice," Justice Rao said. The court directed that a show cause notice be issued to the Lok Sabha member to explain within 15 days from the date of its issuance why appropriate punishment will not be imposed on him.

The matter will be heard again on December 8, the judge said.

The three-time TMC MP alleged on November 7 that his Kolkata residence was attacked by "BJP hooligans", triggering clashes between supporters of the two parties. He had alleged that it was the "seventh attempt" on his life in the past six months.

Passing a judgment on Banerjee's petition seeking direction to authorities to upgrade his security cover, Justice Rao directed West Bengal's home secretary to conduct a review of the MP's security.

The court noted that Banerjee had informed the authorities concerned about all alleged incidents of attack and sought enhancement of his security from X category to Z category.

Justice Rao directed the authority concerned to review the MP's security cover, taking into consideration the alleged attacks reported by Banerjee.

Disposing of the petition, the court directed the principal secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs department of the West Bengal government to convene a review committee meeting regarding recategorisation of the security of Banerjee within two weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

The three-time Diamond Harbour MP, who is the nephew of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, moved court on September 28, seeking restoration of his security cover to the category he enjoyed before the BJP came to power in the state.

He stated that since 2016, he has been allotted Z-plus security cover. It was downgraded to X category on May 10, a day after the new government took over in West Bengal without any notice to him from either the Union Home Ministry or the state, Banerjee lawyer had alleged.

The counsel said that with the downgrade to X category, the MP was provided two security personnel, whereas under Z-plus category he had an entourage of security personnel guarding his residence and office.

Reacting to the development, BJP's Siliguri MLA and minister Sankar Ghosh alleged this was not the first time that Abhishek Banerjee misspoke of the judiciary.

"I have said earlier as well that Abhishek Banerjee is an example of a bad and rotten element in politics. Perhaps he thought he still holds that same kind of power. He used to speak recklessly during the Trinamool's rule, and continues to do so," he said.

"He should now face the consequences, and must answer for uttering whatever comes to his mind. I hope he is adequately penalised and I am certain he will be awarded the punishment he deserves," the minister added.

Banerjee's counsel, Ayan Bhattacharya, had maintained in court that his client's comments stemmed from deep mental anguish and safety concerns for his family after claiming he faced multiple physical attacks and that his security was downgraded on political considerations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)