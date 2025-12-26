Abhishek Banerjee Explains Trinamool Strategy To All District Leaders

Abhishek Banerjee held a virtual meeting today with all district leaders and workers of the Trinamool Congress. Office bearers and employees from multiple districts attended the meeting, where Banerjee gave a voice boost by outlining the dos and don'ts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also met leaders in every district to discuss everything from Humayun Kabir's new party launch to the SIR campaign. The chief minister has done this every day.

Both the chief minister and Abhishek Banerjee appear to be coordinating in the same way that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had done during their election campaigns.

However, the two Trinamool leaders were believed to have different opinions following the RG Kar incident. Before the election, an agreement was reached whereby Abhishek Banerjee would prepare the party structure and work. Additionally, he will hold virtual meetings with at least 1.2 lakh people on December 28, including BLA-2s and other pertinent leaders.

In today's meeting, the discussion included the SIR exercise, and harassment and complaints of voters. They also spoke about BLO's complaints and harassment. To address these problems, a quick plan has been prepared. Mamata Banerjee previously held a seminar for BLAs.

The party has asked its workers to prevent any social unrest. Trinamool general secretary Subrata Bakshi also addressed party workers.

"We are the only ruling party in the country that has released and will release its report card and work completed thus far," Abhishek Banerjee said.

Iman Chakraborty presented Mamata Banerjee's work through a song.

"When you meet people, you are going as Didi's representative. You should be humble. They should see Didi's Songram in your behaviour," Abhishek Banerjee said.

On the one hand, the chief minister announced the "Unnoyoner Panchali," while on the other hand the central government has not provided any funding. It has also been decided to deal with this. "We will appoint district coordinators who will act as our eyes and ears," Abhishek Banerjee added. The list will be made public tomorrow.

One thing is certain: Alimuddin Street served as the CPM party headquarters during a period when Jyoti Basu was the Chief Minister. Party advisories were developed there, from Promode Dasgupta to Anil Biswas. From there, choices were made about how daily campaigning would be carried out, including who would go where, what issues each district had, and how those issues would be resolved. Alimuddin Street, a member of the CPM party at the time, was in charge of all these aspects.

Trinamool has now ruled for 15 years. Abhishek Banerjee is currently shaping into this role - the party's organisational role - while seated at Camac Street. On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee meet every Sunday. When he visits her house, they try to develop a plan for moving forward with various district-specific challenges.