As the political adagio of West Bengal builds towards the upcoming assembly elections in March-April 2026, one cannot help but observe the intricate dance of ambition, identity, and power at play. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party with an eye firmly trained on national significance, finds itself poised at a critical juncture, seeking to wrest Bengal from the entrenched grasp of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee. The BJP's historical absence from the corridors of power in Kolkata is set against a backdrop of an electoral landscape in flux, where 2021's results revealed that the party is still nearly 10 percentage points adrift from the TMC. However, the BJP's impressive growth trajectory in Bengal from 4 seats in the 2016 assembly polls to 77 seats, out of 294, in the 2021 polls, tells a story of an extraordinary surge, beyond its traditional base of the Hindi heartland.

Amit Shah's impending visit to focus on Internal Unity: The Imperative for Cohesion

The internal dynamics of the BJP will also shape the electoral narrative. Amit Shah's forthcoming visit (on 30th and 31st January) - aimed at fostering unity and quelling factionalism-illustrates a critical recognition of the need for cohesion. In a political arena as turbulent as West Bengal, the fragility of internal alliances could be the Achilles' heel of any electoral endeavour. The previously sidelined former state president Dilip Ghosh and the assertive Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, emerge as key figures in the push for collective leadership-a necessity that the party must articulate, lest it be exploited by the TMC, which has historically thrived on the politics of fragmentation.

In a personal meeting with Amit Shah, Dilip Ghosh, at the end of December 2025, pointed out that "West Bengal is ready for change, but the BJP party is not ready yet." While mollifying Dilip Ghosh and roping him into active campaign mode, Shah had emphasised internal unity and the imperative for cohesion.

Amit Shah is planning to hold a State Core Committee meeting in Kolkata, visit Anandpore Math in Barrackpore and a programme in the northern district of Siliguri.

The BJP's Ideological Evolution

In the vast and variegated tableau of Indian politics, the BJP stands as a striking testament to the enduring power of ideological lineage. At its core, the BJP is intertwined with the legacy of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, a founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, whose vision of a united India finds itself reborn in the party's current narrative. Alongside Mukherjee's contributions, the spirit of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya's Anand Math, with its evocative hymn "Vande Mataram," resonates profoundly-echoing aspirations of nationalism, unity, and identity that continue to serve as the party's ideological compass.

The Demographic Landscape

West Bengal presents a particularly intricate tableau, marked by its demographic stratifications. Muslims constitute around 32 per cent of the electorate in 2026 (27 per cent according to the 2011 Census), largely anchored to the TMC, while Hindus represent approximately 68 per cent, with about 50 per cent of them reportedly leaning towards the BJP. "The BJP's ambition to capture at least 60 to 65 per cent of the Hindu vote, necessitating a strategic swing of at least 5 plus per cent, underscores the party's awareness that political dominance is as much about arithmetic as it is about the narratives that resonate with diverse community identities," says Dr Swapan Dasgupta, a member of the newly constituted Manifesto Committee.

In this light, the BJP's approach is not merely a matter of winning votes; it involves cultivating a profound understanding of the socio-cultural dynamics that etch the contours of political allegiance. The party's efforts to engage different Hindu sects (the Matuas, the Rajbongshis among the Schedule Caste population, drawing on historical grievances and aspirations as well as the Bhadrolok upper castes) point toward a realisation that winning hearts must precede winning seats. Therefore, serious attempts to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and ensure that the Matuas get the right to vote under the SIR scheme. The CAA provides a legal pathway to Indian citizenship for the Matua community-a Hindu Dalit sect (Namasudras) -- who migrated from Bangladesh due to religious persecution. It enables them to gain permanent legal status, protecting them from being labelled "foreigners" or being deported under future National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercises.

Mobilisation And Ground Strategies

The BJP, aligning itself with a vision of transformation, is rolling out a meticulously structured strategy laden with grassroots mobilisation, particularly in the districts across the state where the TMC has assiduously cultivated the poorer masses with the help of cadres for the last 15 years Mamata Banerjee has been in power.

This ambition manifests in the formation of a 'Crack Team' designed to amplify outreach and galvanize organizational strength. The Kaleidoscopic plan splits Bengal into six distinct political zones, each spearheaded by grassroots RSS and BJP leaders with commendable records in navigating electoral challenges or possessing substantial organisational experience from other states. This meticulous mapping reveals the party's dual objectives: dismantling TMC's entrenched district-level supremacy and fortifying its own booth-level presence, particularly in regions where it faltered during the 2021 elections.

Nitin Nabin's two-day visit to reinforce grassroot mobilisation

The recent appointment of 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as the BJP's National President introduces a renewed dynamism. His impending visits to Durgapur, Bardhaman, and Asansol on January 27 and 28 reflect an urgency to reinforce the party's grassroots framework-a necessity in a state where the political fabric is woven with complexities and challenges.

This grassroots engagement is pivotal to countering the TMC's entrenched narratives. The establishment of the State Sankalp Patra Committee, helmed by Tapas Roy, signifies a strategic commitment to articulate a manifesto that harmonises with the electorate's yearnings. The committee's diverse membership, including economists, intellectuals and former TMC leaders, indicates an effort to bridge divides while presenting a unified front-essential in Bengal's nuanced political theatre. (see Table below for list of Manifesto Committee members)

Navigating Challenges And Building Alliances

However, the path toward electoral success is fraught with challenges. The TMC's established position, fortified by deep-rooted loyalties among the Muslim electorate, presents formidable obstacles. The BJP's navigation through these sociopolitical waters must be deft. Winning over disaffected groups while

simultaneously reinforcing its base necessitates a finely calibrated approach-one that acknowledges historical perceptions and engages with the electorate authentically. The fact that TMC suspended MLA Humayun Kabir has formed his own political party might cut into TMC's Muslim monopoly, particularly in Murshidabad, Malda and other northern districts of the state.

The BJP's embrace of new members provides a strategic boon. Leaders like Alokesh Prasad Ray (earlier Special Secretary Education), Dr Tapan Kumar Ray (a Gynaecologist from Bardhaman) and Jayprakash Mishra (son of famous trade unionist Ghanshyam Mishra) signify an openness to diversifying the party's appeal, drawing on local recognition and shared experiences. This strategic breadth is vital in a state where political loyalties can be intensely personal and reflective of larger familial and communal identities.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (publicity in charge) of the RSS and Pradeep Joshi, former Prant-in-charge of West Bengal and Odisha, have been roped in to coordinate between the RSS and the BJP. The differences in the Sangh Parivaar during the 2021 assembly elections, given that the RSS is wary of new imports into the BJP leadership from other rival parties, such as the TMC, while a more pragmatic BJP is flexible with new entrants, hurt the BJP electorally.

PM Modi's narrative of Maha Jungle Raj to Vikshit Bengal, Bengal Gaurav, is the new vision

As the BJP choreographs its campaign, the appointment of constituency in-charges across all 294 assembly seats, by party president Samik Bandopadhyaya, exemplifies a granular approach to electoral strategy. The success of these efforts will hinge not solely on organisational prowess but on the saffron party's capacity to articulate a narrative that resonates deeply with different sections of the electorate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful rhetoric describing West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee as "Maha Jungle Raj" and the mission of a transformed Bengal under a double-engine sarkar, the vision of "Vikshit Bengal, the Bengal Gaurav", if the BJP were to win in 2026, has provided the agenda of a new narrative.

In conclusion, the BJP's ambition in West Bengal is emblematic of a larger quest for relevance within India's multifaceted polity. What unfolds in the 2026 assembly elections will not merely be a contest of power; it will be a litmus test of the party's vision, resilience, and its ability to connect deeply with the aspirations of a diverse populace yearning for meaningful representation. As Bengal stands on the cusp of political transformation, the stakes cannot be higher for the party that seeks to redefine itself against the backdrop of a storied past.

The list of the State Sankalp Patra Committee members underscores the BJP's commitment to shaping its manifesto in line with local aspirations. The committee members are as follows:

1. Tapas Roy - Chairman

2. Dr. Ashok Lahiri - Convenor, MLA and a well-known Economist

3. Mrs Agnimitra Paul - Co-convenor, MLA Asansol South and General Secretary of the state BJP

4. Dr. Chittaranjan Mandal

5. Manoj Tigga - MP Alipurduars ST constituency

6. Dr Swapan Dasgupta - Former Rajya Sabha MP

7. Shishir Bajoria - State Executive member and strategist

8. Dr Amalkanti Ray

9. Vaishali Dalmia - Former TMC MLA, daughter of late Jagmohan Dalmiya

10. Dr Anirban Ganguly - MP Jadavpur, affiliated with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF),

11. Devjit Sarkar - Advocate

(The author, Ajit Kumar Jha, is Editor, Research of NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author