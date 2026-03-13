BJP Finalises 160-Odd Names For Bengal, First List Likely Tomorrow

The BJP has finalised its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal -- approximately 160 names, sources have said. The party has decided to renominate most of its sitting MLAs. Sources said the first list is likely to be released tomorrow, following a massive rally that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata.

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The first list will feature the names of several prominent faces from the state BJP unit. Leaders such as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh have been included, sources said. The BJP is also set to field several former Members of Parliament (MPs) in the election but not the current MPs.

The final seal of approval came yesterday at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee held at PM Modi's residence.

State BJP leaders said extreme caution has been exercised in the selection of candidates this time. The selection process took nearly a month. Feedback was gathered from the grassroots level, and the opinion of the party organisation was given paramount importance.

Every aspirant was thoroughly vetted and scrutinized. Local and regional dynamics were balanced with caste equations.

The popularity of aspirants was assessed through surveys conducted by various agencies. Along with loyalty to the organisation and adherence to party discipline, the candidates' winnability was also a key factor taken into consideration.

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There was a firm decision not to field political defectors --- a factor that had antagonised the state veterans and cost the party heavily in the last election.

The BJP also decided against fielding Bengali film or television actors -- a departure from its strategy in the previous election. In their place, the BJP is placing its bets on grassroots leaders. Sources said another meeting of the Central Election Committee will be convened shortly for the remaining seats.