Dakshineswar Temple Replica Takes Centre Stage At PM Modi's Kolkata Rally

For the first time, the BJP is set to drop its traditional backdrop featuring the party symbol and photographs of the Prime Minister, National President, and State President from a political rally stage in West Bengal.

At Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, a replica of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple has been constructed using plywood, plaster, and thermocol. Around 50 artisans have been working for the past five days to give the stage a spiritual touch.

Speaking to NDTV, the BJP worker Barun Biswas, whose idea was adopted by the party, said, "In February I had proposed three temples that could be recreated for the Prime Minister's mega public rally as it connects with Bengal's spiritual identity. Dakshineswar, Tarapith, and Kalighat. The central and state leadership approved the Dakshineswar temple; it is from here that the Prime Minister will deliver the message to change the government."

On both sides of the stage are hand painted drawings symbolising every district of Bengal from North to South. Drawings of the Darjeeling tea workers, Bankura's terracotta paintings, the Kolkata metro to the iconic Hoogly bridge. Recently, in an open letter to the people of Bengal, the Prime Minister began with the words "Joy Maa Durga"- an evident shift from the party's usual "Jai Shri Ram" chant, hinting at a strategic change in the BJP's approach for the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage at the historic Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. To mark the culmination of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, the Prime Minister will address party workers and supporters in the heart of the city in the afternoon.

PM Modi addressed his first rally at Kolkata's iconic ground in 2014, before he became the PM.

It's here, where Atal Vihari Vajpayee stood shoulder to shoulder with Jyoti Basu in the late 80s before becoming the Prime Minister to rally against the Congress at the Centre.

Leaders such as Farooq Abdullah, George Fernandes, NT Rama Rao and others joined him in a show of opposition unity from this very Brigade Ground in Kolkata.

The SPG, which oversees the Prime Minister's security, has completed the protocols before the mega rally including soil testing of the ground on which the stage has been constructed.

Senior IPS officers of Bengal have been on duty to ensure the work is completed on time adhering to protocols that are followed across the country when the Prime Minister holds a public programme.

Originally used by the British Indian Army pre-independence to hold military drills, post-independence it remained under the Indian Army, thus giving its identity - the brigade parade ground.

In Mumbai, it's the Azad maidan. In Delhi, it's the Ram Leela maidan but the largest political rally ground is Kolkata's brigade parade ground.

It is surrounded by the Victoria Memorial, Fort William, Calcutta High Court, Eden Gardens, Legislative Assembly, Lok Bhavan and lesser-known buildings once thriving under the British empire when Calcutta was their capital.

It's this very Brigade Ground where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held a rally after the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. It's here, "bongobondhu" Mujibur raised the "Jai Bharat, Jai Bangla" slogan.

A popular slogan now, in the Trinamool programme. But for now, all eyes on the BJP's political rally which will be addressed by the Prime Minister on Saturday.

The party is expecting a huge crowd of around five lakh people, while arrangements have been made for seven lakh people.