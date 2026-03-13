PM Modi To Visit Assam Today, Unveil Projects Worth Rs 47,800 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Assam beginning today, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.

His visit to Kokrajhar and Guwahati is likely to see a huge focus on energy security for the entire region, apart from a massive infrastructure push in roads and railways for the region.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will travel to Guwahati where he will symbolically hand over land pattas to eligible tea garden workers of the state. The Prime Minister will dedicate the 150 MW Kopili Hydropower Project. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the project will enhance clean energy generation, improve grid stability in the region and ensure reliable power supply to households, farmers and industries.

PM will also dedicate to the nation the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited. The project will facilitate the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA by enabling the evacuation of additional petroleum products.

The Numaligarh Refinery is also supplying diesel to neighbouring Bangladesh amidst global disruption due to the conflict in West Asia. India is pumping around 5000 metric tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh under a long-term agreement to supply 180000 metric tonnes of fuel through a 131 km cross-border pipeline.

PM will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the Northeast Gas Grid, a major pipeline project that connects Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur, and Itanagar, with a branch line extending to Dimapur.

PM will also lay the foundation stone for Numaligarh Refinery Limited's (NRL) Rail-Fed POL Terminal at Panchgram, Hailakandi District. These projects will significantly strengthen energy infrastructure in the North-East and enhance national energy security.

In Kokrajhar, Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore.

The Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

PM will lay the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop at Bashbari in the Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

PM will also flag off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the North-East region.