Class 12 Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By Five Men For Three Days In Himachal

Police have arrested three accused from Bhatinda, Punjab. The two others are on the run.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2018 14:31 IST
The police said they had received a complaint about two Class 12 girls going missing on June 17.

Manali: 

A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by five youths for over three days, in Manali town of Himachal Pradesh, according to the police, who had received a complaint about two Class 12 girls going missing on June 17.

"The girls were found on June 20. Initially, they did not allege any sexual assault but during questioning, one of them claimed she was raped by three youths from Punjab, and two locals thereafter. The incident took place between June 17 and June 20," Superintendent of Police, Kullu,  Shalini Agnihotri said.

Three accused have been arrested from Bhatinda, Punjab. The two others are on the run. Responding to a question, Ms Agnihotri said, "As per law, it is rape even if consensual physical relations were made as the girl is a minor."

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

"The three arrested youths have been remanded to police custody by a local court", the police officer added.

