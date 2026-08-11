Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

80-Year-Old Woman Killed After House Collapses During Rain In UP's Meerut

An 80-year-old woman died and a 25-year-old woman was hurt after a house collapsed in heavy rain in Meerut's Amir Garden area, UP police said Tuesday

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
80-Year-Old Woman Killed After House Collapses During Rain In UP's Meerut
Locals help rescue a woman trapped under debris after a house collapsed during rain in Meerut
  • An 80-year-old woman died after a house collapsed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
  • A 25-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized following the building collapse
  • The incident occurred in the Amir Garden area during rainfall on Tuesday
What caused the house to collapse during the rain?
Delhi:

An 80-year-old woman was killed while another woman injured after a house collapsed during rain in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Amir Garden area. Local people rushed to the spot and helped rescue those trapped under the debris.

Police said Jaitoon (80), wife of Majeed, died after being buried under the rubble, while a 25-year-old woman sustained injuries. The injured woman was admitted to the district hospital.

Kotwali in-charge Sangram Singh said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination," Singh said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meerut recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature in the district since Monday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Amir Garden
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com