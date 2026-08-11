80-Year-Old Woman Killed After House Collapses During Rain In UP's Meerut

An 80-year-old woman was killed while another woman injured after a house collapsed during rain in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Amir Garden area. Local people rushed to the spot and helped rescue those trapped under the debris.

Police said Jaitoon (80), wife of Majeed, died after being buried under the rubble, while a 25-year-old woman sustained injuries. The injured woman was admitted to the district hospital.

Kotwali in-charge Sangram Singh said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination," Singh said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meerut recorded 10 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature in the district since Monday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

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