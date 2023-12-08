63% Of UPSC Mains Candidates From 2017-21 Held Engineering Degrees, Data Shows

Humanities postgraduates dominated higher degrees in Civil Services Examination.

Over 63 per cent of the total candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for the Civil Services Examination (Mains) during 2017-21 had Engineering degrees, Rajya Sabha was informed.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh presented data of candidates recommended in CSE (Mains) which showed that out of 4,371 aspirants who appeared during the period, 2,783 were from the engineering stream.

The statistics showed that 1,033 candidates came with humanities background, 315 from science and 240 medical graduates.

In case of the candidates with higher degrees, humanities background contenders ruled the charts with 597 postgraduates in humanities and 243 postgraduates in engineering clearing the examination.

The data presented by the minister on Thursday in response to a question showed that 3,265 male candidates (74.6 per cent) and 1,106 woman candidates (around 25.4 per cent) made it through the examination during 2017-21.

The candidates recommended by the UPSC had preferred to write their papers in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, English, Dogri and Maithili.

Political science and international relations, sociology, anthropology and geography remained preferred subjects in optional during the Mains examination, it showed.