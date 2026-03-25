60-Year-Old Gujarat Woman Killed For Jewellery Worth Rs 4.4 Lakh, Body Buried In Farm

A 60-year-old widow who went missing after leaving home to collect fodder for her cattle was found murdered and buried in a farm in Gujarat. The motive, according to local authorities, was a cold-blooded heist targeting jewellery worth Rs 4.40 lakh.

The victim, identified as Shardaben Thakor, a resident of Indrad village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, left her home on the morning of March 20 to gather grass from nearby fields. When she failed to return by evening, her son, Govindji Baldevji Thakor, grew anxious. After a frantic search by family members yielded no results, a missing person's report was filed at the police station.

The breakthrough in the investigation came from digital footprints. Police scanned footage from a private company, which captured Shardaben walking toward a property known as "Savita Farm." The cameras never showed her leaving the premises.

A Gruesome Discovery

Acting on this lead, police, along with family members, searched the farm. During the search, they noticed freshly disturbed soil in a lemon orchard. When the spot was dug up to a depth of about one foot, authorities recovered Shardaben's body.

According to the police complaint, the victim was struck on the back of the head with a heavy, blunt object. The killers had attempted to hide the murder weapons, an axe and a sickle, by burying them nearby. Gold bangles, earrings, and silver anklets totalling Rs 4.40 lakh were stripped from her body before she was dumped in the pit.

The police have officially registered a case of murder and robbery. "We have narrowed down our list of suspects and are currently interrogating individuals who had access to Savita Farm," a police official stated.

While no formal arrests have been announced yet, police teams are reportedly closing in on the "unknown persons" mentioned in the FIR.