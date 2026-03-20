5-Star Chef During Day, Thief At Night: How Cops Arrested Delhi Man

A 22-year-old chef of a leading five-star hotel was arrested for committing thefts in Delhi's RK Puram on Friday, with the police recovering lakhs of cash and jewellery from him.

The accused, identified as Nilesh, worked as a South Indian food chef during the day and committed thefts at night. He used the hotel's master key to open different houses' Chinese locks, the police said.

The thefts came to light when one of the victims, T Sen, filed a complaint with the RK Puram Police, stating that Rs 3.5 lakh cash, and gold and silver jewellery were stolen from his home while he was visiting Rajasthan with his family. During the investigation, the cops found a CCTV showing a suspect arriving on a scooter, unlocking the house, entering, and escaping with the stolen goods around half an hour later.

Further investigation led the cops to Nilesh - who claimed that he was on duty at the hotel the night of the theft.

However, when the police examined technical evidence and financial transactions, it was revealed that it was Nilesh who committed the crime.

Subsequently, Nilesh was arrested.

The cops recovered all the stolen items from the accused, including Rs 2.69 lakh cash, gold rings, nose rings, earrings, silver anklets, and silver coins. They also seized his two-wheeler - which was also stolen from another person.

The master key used in the crime was also recovered, police said.

Nilesh is a grade 12 graduate and a resident of Sector 12, RK Puram.

During interrogation, he told the cops that he committed the thefts as he wanted to earn quick money.