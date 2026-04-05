Viral Video Leads To Arrest of Milk Theft Gang In Delhi

In a swift crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Outer District has dismantled a milk theft gang operating in the Uttam Nagar area, arresting two accused who were caught on camera stealing milk and curd supplies.

The action comes after a viral YouTube video dated March 26, 2026, exposed the duo allegedly involved in stealing dairy products from delivery points. Taking cognisance, a special police team was formed under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Virender Singh to track down the suspects.

After scanning over 300 CCTV footages and activating local intelligence, police identified and traced the accused. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a church in Shiv Vihar, Vikas Nagar on April 3. The two suspects - Mohit alias Patha (27) and Ayush Maan Pandey alias Pandit (19), both residents of Ranhola - were arrested on the spot.

Police recovered a stolen Bajaj Maximo three-wheeler from their possession, along with 14 empty milk crates. Verification revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Prem Nagar in Rohini. During interrogation, the duo confessed to stealing milk and curd from Uttam Nagar and selling the stolen goods in Dabri and Bindapur areas.

Further disclosures led to the recovery of a stolen Honda Activa scooty and a Honda motorcycle, linked to separate theft cases registered at Tilak Nagar and Ranhola police stations.

Investigators revealed that the accused followed milk supply vehicles and targeted crates left unattended during deliveries. The stolen items were then transported using stolen vehicles and sold to local vendors.

Police said Mohit, a repeat offender, has a criminal history involving 38 cases of theft, snatching, and motor vehicle theft. Ayush, meanwhile, is relatively new to crime.

With their arrest, five cases have been worked out, including multiple vehicle thefts and dairy product thefts registered across different police stations.

All stolen items have been seized and further investigation is underway.