4 Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Hits Stationary Truck In Andhra's Palnadu

Four people died and seven others injured after a heavy-duty multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a stationary lorry in Palnadu district on Friday, a police official said.

According to police, the victims were travelling from Hyderabad to Pamuru in Markapuram district to attend the funeral of an acquaintance when the accident occurred on the Srisailam Road.

"Four people -- two men and two women -- were killed after the vehicle crashed into a stationary lorry near Nagaram area at Macherla in Palnadu district," the official told PTI.

Police said the lorry had been parked on the roadside following a tyre burst. The MUV carrying 11 occupants within its permitted seating capacity, reportedly failed to notice the stationary vehicle on a curved stretch of the road and rammed into its rear.

Seven other occupants sustained injuries, some of them fractures, though none are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 106(1) deals with death due to negligence and 125(a) -- endangering the life or personal safety of others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)