4 Killed, 5 Injured After Truck Collides With SUV In Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries after a truck collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday, police said.

The collision occurred near Godi Jod on the Ashta-Shujalpur Road around 2.30 pm, an official said.

Four people travelling in the SUV were killed on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police and ambulances arrived at the scene and extricated the victims from the SUV, which was completely mangled due to the impact of the crash, Parvati Police Station in-charge Harisingh Parmar said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Inder Singh and Rajaram, residents of Bhiyapura in Rajgarh district, while police were in the process of ascertaining the identity of the others.

As per preliminary investigations, nine people were travelling in the SUV, transporting a mentally ill person for treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunita Rawat said that the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

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