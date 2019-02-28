Man Killed By Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh; Villagers Set Dumpers On Fire

Ravi Shankar Gaud was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle late on Wednesday night, police said.

Man Killed By Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh; Villagers Set Dumpers On Fire

Police said they are looking for the vehicle and its driver and has assured action. (Representational)


Sehore: 

Angry villagers set 10 dumpers on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore Shahganj police station area after a man was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. They said the situation was tense but under control.

Ravi Shankar Gaud was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle late on Wednesday night, police said. 

Angry villagers created a ruckus on the spot blaming dumpers transporting sand at night for the accident. They demanded police action against the proliferating illegal sand trade in the area and set on fire 10 empty dumpers parked nearby. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav said police is looking for the vehicle and its driver and has assured action against those responsible for the accident. 
 

