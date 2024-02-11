3 Foreign Nationals Arrested For Peddling Drugs, Cocaine Seized: Delhi Cops

"Following search, 56.69 gram of cocaine and ecstasy pills were seized," police said (Representational)

Three foreign nationals have been arrested here on the charge of peddling drugs, and cocaine and ecstasy pills seized from them, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah, citizens of Ghana, and Chimobi David Okpara, a citizen of Nigeria, it said. Police said 64 grams of fine quality cocaine and 20 pills of ecstasy were seized.

Action was taken on the basis of information received by the Trans Yamuna Range of the Special Cell, which among its responsibilities has the task of tracking the activities of "party drug suppliers", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

He said that Narh and Nsiah, who were on a scooter, were intercepted by a police team near the SFS Flats Road in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

"Following a search, 56.69 gram of cocaine and 20 ecstasy pills were seized," the DCP said and added that they were taken in police remand after registration of a case.

During interrogation, they mentioned that Okpara was the source of the seized drugs, the official said. He was eventually arrested, Mr Kaushik said.

He was produced before a court and a warrant to search his flat in a housing society in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh was procured.

"During the search, 7.12 grams of cocaine was seized. Efforts are on to identify their forward and backward linkages," the official said.

