Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Delhi, Drug Supplier, Buyer Arrested

The Crime Branch has arrested an interstate drug supplier and a buyer, seizing a total of 726 grams of heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market, an official said on Friday.

Based on inputs, a team apprehended Lalla Babu, a drug supplier from Dilshad Garden on January 6, 2025. During the raid, 502 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, police said in a statement.

Further investigation revealed that Lalla Babu worked for Nizamuddin, a major drug supplier in Bareilly and was responsible for supplying heroin in Delhi-NCR, the statement added.

On January 10, the team tracked the buyer, Vijay from Kalyanpuri, but he managed to evade arrest after abandoning his car, police said.

A forensic search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 99 grams of heroin. Vijay has a history of 47 criminal cases and is a listed "bad character" at Nand Nagri Police Station.

Continuing the crackdown, on January 30, the team arrested another buyer, Jitesh, from Anand Vihar. A search of his residence in Nand Nagri led to the recovery of 125 grams of heroin.

