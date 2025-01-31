Advertisement
Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Delhi, Drug Supplier, Buyer Arrested

Based on inputs, a team apprehended Lalla Babu, a drug supplier from Dilshad Garden on January 6, 2025. During the raid, 502 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, police said in a statement.

Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Delhi, Drug Supplier, Buyer Arrested
A forensic search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 99 grams of heroin. (Representational)
New Delhi:

The Crime Branch has arrested an interstate drug supplier and a buyer, seizing a total of 726 grams of heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market, an official said on Friday.

Based on inputs, a team apprehended Lalla Babu, a drug supplier from Dilshad Garden on January 6, 2025. During the raid, 502 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, police said in a statement.

Further investigation revealed that Lalla Babu worked for Nizamuddin, a major drug supplier in Bareilly and was responsible for supplying heroin in Delhi-NCR, the statement added.

On January 10, the team tracked the buyer, Vijay from Kalyanpuri, but he managed to evade arrest after abandoning his car, police said.

A forensic search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 99 grams of heroin. Vijay has a history of 47 criminal cases and is a listed "bad character" at Nand Nagri Police Station.

Continuing the crackdown, on January 30, the team arrested another buyer, Jitesh, from Anand Vihar. A search of his residence in Nand Nagri led to the recovery of 125 grams of heroin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

