In Biggest Drug Bust In Delhi, 500 kg Cocaine Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Seized

Four people have been arrested in connection with the drug bust.

Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore were seized in Delhi today in what is the biggest drug bust in the national capital, police said. Four men were arrested in connection with the drug bust after a raid in south Delhi.

According to the police, an international drugs smuggling syndicate is behind the massive cocaine consignment.

The latest drug bust in the national capital follows the arrest of two Afghan nationals after 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine from their possession.