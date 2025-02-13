Cocaine Worth Over Rs 25 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport, 2 Brazilians Arrested

Two Brazilian women have been arrested for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 25.91 crore in separate cases at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, the customs department said on Thursday.

The accused were carrying 1.72 kg of cocaine through internal body concealment (ingestion) while transporting narcotics from South America to India via Europe.

In the first case, the female passenger was intercepted after her arrival at IGI airport from Sao Paulo via Paris on January 26.

Officials discovered that she had ingested 93 oval-shaped capsules filled with cocaine, weighing a total of 959 grams. 38 capsules were retrieved at the IGI airport's preventative room. The remaining 55 were extracted through medical procedures at Safdarjung Hospital.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 14.39 crores.

In the second case, another Brazilian woman arriving from Sao Paulo via Paris was arrested.

Upon interrogation, the passenger confessed to ingesting drugs, worth Rs 11.52 crores, and eased out a total of 79 oval-shaped capsules of 786 grams, the officials said.

Both the accused has been arrested under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

"Authorities are now tracking down the larger syndicate behind this operation," the customs department stated in a post on X.