257 Grams Of Gold Concealed Inside Screwdriver Seized At Delhi Airport

Customs officials have seized 257 grams of gold, concealed inside a screwdriver carried in the luggage of a woman passenger at the international airport here, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Based on profiling, a 20-year-old male passenger from Uttar Pradesh, travelling from Jeddah, was identified for surveillance, the statement said.

"He was observed escorting a female passenger in a wheelchair, who was travelling on the same flight from Riyadh to Delhi. Both passengers were intercepted at the exit of the Green Channel. During X-ray screening of the female passenger's baggage, suspicious images were observed," the customs department said in a post on X.

A detailed physical examination of the baggage revealed a "cylindrical-shaped yellow metal piece (gold) concealed inside a screwdriver, weighing approximately 257 grams," it added, noting that the seized gold has been taken into custody.

The value of the seized gold is around Rs 18.62 lakh, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)