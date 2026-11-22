Three persons burnt alive after their overspeeding red Swift car crashed into a stone near Junagadh village in Gujarat and caught fire. The incident occurred in the Khamidhana village on the Keshod-Balagam road around 5 am.

Of the four people travelling in the vehicle, two men and one woman died on the spot as the car turned into a fireball.

A woman, identified as Krishnaben, survived the crash and was taken to the Keshod government hospital. Police stated she was undergoing medical care and was in shock following the incident.

According to preliminary police details, the four occupants were travelling from Junagadh towards Madhavpur. Police Inspector MD Chaudhary of Keshod police station said the name of one male occupant, Denis, has come to light so far.

READ | Gujarat Man Killed As Speeding Fortuner Loaded With Liquor Crashes Into Bike

The car was completely charred in the blaze, and efforts are underway to identify the victims and complete further formalities. Fire brigade personnel and emergency 112 police teams reached the scene, and investigation is ongoing.

According to Chaudhary, early this morning around 5 am, a red Swift car caught fire near Khamidhana village after hitting a stone. The car was overspeeding and this led to a huge fire.

In another incident, seven members of army families lost their lives in a horrific road accident on the Bhuj-Khavda national highway in Gujarat's Kutch. The bodies got mutilated and it took officials hours to pull out the bodies from the mangled metal of the vehicle due to the impact of the collision.