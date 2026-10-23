Around 3,000 Stranded Umrah Pilgrims Return From Saudi Over Past Week: Ministry

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that around 3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims have returned home from Saudi Arabia over the past week through active coordination between Indian diplomatic missions, airlines, and tour operators.

In addition to the stranded travellers, over 10,000 regularly scheduled pilgrims have also flown back to India during the same period, with authorities actively working to facilitate the return of the remaining pilgrims at the earliest.

Taking to X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are monitoring the situation closely and providing comprehensive ground support.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah @CGIJeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights," Jaiswal posted.

"This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest," he added.

The spokesperson further noted that round-the-clock emergency support mechanisms have been operationalised across both diplomatic stations, backed by local community networks.

"Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals, and regular advisories are being issued," Jaiswal said.

The MEA also released official contact numbers and dedicated helplines for Indian nationals requiring assistance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia :- Embassy of India, Riyadh: Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784 Toll-free: 8002471234 (Calls from within KSA only) WhatsApp (Messages only): +966-536216082

Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301 WhatsApp (Messages only): +966-536209704

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, an Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, while two other Indian nationals were injured, citing Saudi authorities.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, "Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured."

The Embassy said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

"We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," the Embassy added.

According to a supplementary statement issued by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation on Thursday, the death toll from the attack on the airport on Wednesday evening rose to two following the confirmation of an additional fatality. The deceased were identified as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident.

The authority said the number of injured remained at eight, comprising one Saudi citizen, two Indian residents, two Yemeni residents, two Bangladeshi residents and one Nepali resident.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation also said that efforts were underway in coordination with the relevant security authorities to assess the damage and implement measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, October 21, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi authorities said investigations and damage assessments were ongoing, with security agencies coordinating measures to ensure the safety of airport operations and personnel.

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