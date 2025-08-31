22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped By 5 Men In Odisha, 2 Detained

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five people in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, when two persons known to the woman picked her up in a car from the Bangiriposi area on the pretext of discussing a lucrative job, they said.

She was taken to a place in the Udala police station area, about 80 kilometres from her house in Bangirposi, police said on Saturday, quoting the complaint lodged by the woman.

Three others later joined them in the car, who took her to a secluded place on a stretch connecting Udala and Balasore town, and allegedly raped her, SDPO (Udala) Hrushikesh Nayak told reporters.

She was later left alone on the road, according to the police complaint filed by the woman.

"We have registered a case based on her statement, and an investigation is underway. The police have so far detained two persons and a search is on for three others," Nayak said.

