23-Year-Old Odisha Woman Alleges Six-Month Abduction, Gang-Rape After Escape

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by several persons over the last six months after she was abducted by a man of her locality in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The victim lodged a police complaint on Tuesday, alleging that she was abducted and kept in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district for the last six months, during which she was gang-raped and subjected to physical torture.

The woman said she recently managed to escape and lodged a complaint with Bhograi police station.

Bhograi police station inspector-in-charge Rohit Kumar Bal said that the woman's mother had lodged a complaint on March 3 alleging that her daughter ran away with a man and took with her ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

The woman was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Balasore, and her medical examination was conducted on Wednesday, the officer said, adding efforts were underway to nab the accused persons.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)