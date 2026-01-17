21-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Leopard Near Sugarcane Field In UP

A 21-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the Nichlaul Range of the Sohgirwa Wildlife Sanctuary here on Saturday, officials said.

Badhya village native Sairun Nisha had gone to graze goats near Bankasia Tola outside the village around 3.30 pm.

Near a sugarcane field, a leopard attacked her, inflicting grievous injuries on her neck and face, officials said.

Hearing her cries, villagers rushed to the spot and raised an alarm, which made the leopard retreat into the forest.

Nisha was taken to the Nichlaul Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve confirmed that Nisha died in a leopard attack.

He said forest personnel have been deployed in the area and teams are patrolling to capture the animal.

Surve said villagers have been advised not to venture alone near the forest and sugarcane fields.

He said the victim's family would be compensated as per the provisions of the law.

